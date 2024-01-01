Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,523,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

