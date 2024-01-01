Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Enbridge by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.