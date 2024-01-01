Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $231.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

