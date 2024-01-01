Callahan Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $350.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.34. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.