Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

