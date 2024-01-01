Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $151.98 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

