Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

IQV opened at $231.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.