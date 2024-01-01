Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $276.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.