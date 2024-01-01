Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,501 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

