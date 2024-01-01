Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

