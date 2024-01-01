Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its position in NextEra Energy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NYSE NEE opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

