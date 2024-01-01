Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.