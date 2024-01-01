Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $602.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

