Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at about $788,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $241.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

