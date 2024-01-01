Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 208,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $126,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,489,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

