Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $55,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

