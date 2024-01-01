Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,116.25. 2,055,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,828. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $976.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.90.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

