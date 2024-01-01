Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.9% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 57.4% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $273,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,898. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.