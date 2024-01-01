Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $138,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.40. 1,419,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

