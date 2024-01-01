Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 15,375 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.3% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $704,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.90. The company has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

