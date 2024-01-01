Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 533,239 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

