Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,816 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $93,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,022,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.04. 392,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

