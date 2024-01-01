Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $137,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

