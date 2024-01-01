Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $116,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

