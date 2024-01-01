Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $104.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $104,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 166.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 194,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock remained flat at $54.98 on Monday. 3,652,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,490. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

