Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $115.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $115,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VUG traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

