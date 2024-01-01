Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $133.06 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $133,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.35. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

