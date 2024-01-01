Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $53.10 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $53,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 923,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,428. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

