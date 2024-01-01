Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $60.99 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.64. 703,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.