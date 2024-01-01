Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 194.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,810 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $39,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,682 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 51,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 288,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,424. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

