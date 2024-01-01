Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,858 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $154,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $91.39 during trading hours on Monday. 5,588,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,359. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

