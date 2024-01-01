Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $42,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NOBL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $95.20. 591,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

