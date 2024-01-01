Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 429,871 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $87,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,231,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after purchasing an additional 751,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 457.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 232,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 191,083 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $706,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,614,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

