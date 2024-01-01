Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,920 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

