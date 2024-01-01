Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 84,075 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $102,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.90. 6,692,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

