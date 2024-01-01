Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $173,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after acquiring an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after acquiring an additional 260,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,271 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

