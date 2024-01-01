Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $88,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,031,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

