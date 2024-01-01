Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $37,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $190.96. 108,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,410. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

