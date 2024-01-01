Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,257 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $87,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $349,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,425. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

