Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 214,329 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,329 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $93,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. 1,749,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

