Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 289,434 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,434 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $109,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,172,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

