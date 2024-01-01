Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,117 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $98,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

