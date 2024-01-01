Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 31,539 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $52,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

SCHX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. 2,048,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

