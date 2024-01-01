Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 44,911 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,911 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $146,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.