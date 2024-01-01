Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,042 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $38,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $126.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

