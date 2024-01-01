Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Cut by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.