Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Canoo Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of GOEVW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,524. Canoo has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canoo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.