Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,393. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

