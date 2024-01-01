Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 170,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,934. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

See Also

