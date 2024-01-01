Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 913,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 206,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

